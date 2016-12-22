Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 80,462 The TJX Cos. (TJX)

Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Cos. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 80,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,000. The TJX Cos. makes up approximately 1.2% of Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Cos. by 28.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,526,285 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,011,496,000 after buying an additional 2,996,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The TJX Cos. by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,523,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $426,553,000 after buying an additional 1,025,752 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of The TJX Cos. by 54.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 2,151,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $166,122,000 after buying an additional 754,365 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Cos. by 21.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,017,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $310,281,000 after buying an additional 713,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Cos. by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,773,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,449,914,000 after buying an additional 652,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Cos. (NYSE:TJX) traded down 1.30% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,733 shares. The TJX Cos. has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The TJX Cos. (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The TJX Cos. had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company earned $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Cos. will post $3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The TJX Cos.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of The TJX Cos. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Cos. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The TJX Cos. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of The TJX Cos. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of The TJX Cos. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Cos. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 6,701 shares of The TJX Cos. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $533,131.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Cos.

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

