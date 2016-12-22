Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of Oneok Partners LP (OKS)

Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oneok Partners comprises 1.4% of Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oneok Partners were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oneok Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oneok Partners by 113.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Oneok Partners by 260.8% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Oneok Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Oneok Partners by 106.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Shares of Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. 415,550 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.39. Oneok Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oneok Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oneok Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Oneok Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Cos. cut shares of Oneok Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Oneok Partners in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Oneok Partners

ONEOK Partners, L.P. is engaged in gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. In addition, the Company owns natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s segments are Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

