TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Amtek Inc. (AME)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,434 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amtek were worth $48,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Amtek by 92.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 912,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,203,000 after buying an additional 438,700 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amtek by 1.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amtek by 32.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Amtek by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amtek by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amtek Inc. (NYSE:AME) opened at 50.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. Amtek Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Amtek (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Amtek had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business earned $945 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amtek Inc. will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Amtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-raises-position-in-amtek-inc-ame/1130205.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Amtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amtek from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Amtek in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amtek from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.82.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of Amtek stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $196,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amtek

AMETEK, Inc (AMETEK) is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtek Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtek Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.