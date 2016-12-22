TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $46,815,000 Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,051,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,189 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings were worth $46,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 17.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 1.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 379.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,237 shares. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. will post $4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $46,815,000 Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-46815000-stake-in-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-spr/1130223.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Group downgraded Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, Director John L. Plueger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.49 per share, with a total value of $118,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Aerosystems Holdings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc is a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM) aircraft parts designer and manufacturer of commercial aero-structures. The Company is a supplier of aero-structures to The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS (Airbus). The Company operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.