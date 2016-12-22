TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 531,747 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,572,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,747 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding were worth $49,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding during the second quarter valued at $917,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding during the second quarter valued at $126,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding by 11.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Finally, RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding by 3.4% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after buying an additional 101,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK) opened at 12.4075 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0511 and a beta of 1.28. Graphic Packaging Holding Co. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging Holding had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Co. will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging Holding’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Graphic Packaging Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Monday, September 19th. RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp. cut shares of Graphic Packaging Holding from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

About Graphic Packaging Holding

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

