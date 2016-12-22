TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 47,782 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $51,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,088,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,344,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,697,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,955,000 after buying an additional 111,679 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) opened at 91.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Diagnostics Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $93.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc. will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Company’s Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services to patients, physicians, health plans, hospitals, accountable care organizations (ACOs), integrated delivery networks (IDNs), other commercial laboratories, employers and others.

