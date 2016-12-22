Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.20 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) remained flat at $6.85 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $260.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TheStreet Upgrades Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) to “Hold”” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/thestreet-upgrades-blueknight-energy-partners-l-p-bkep-to-hold/1130681.html.

In other news, Director William Walter Lampton acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $25,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Fic Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. by 250.1% in the second quarter. Fic Capital Inc. now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,680,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after buying an additional 107,323 shares in the last quarter.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.