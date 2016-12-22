The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Priceline Group were worth $31,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillman Co. raised its position in The Priceline Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Priceline Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in The Priceline Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,299,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,859,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in The Priceline Group by 76.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Priceline Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,715,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded down 0.905% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1492.135. The stock had a trading volume of 68,811 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,510.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,422.99. The Priceline Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $954.02 and a 52-week high of $1,600.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.088 and a beta of 1.66.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $31.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $29.88 by $1.30. The Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company earned $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $25.35 EPS. The Priceline Group’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $64.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCLN. Raymond James Financial Inc. set a $1,700.00 price objective on The Priceline Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,650.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Clsa Americas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vetr raised The Priceline Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,744.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on The Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,636.43.

In related news, insider Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.95, for a total transaction of $1,497,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,435,268.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,520.00, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

