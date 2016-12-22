The Macerich Co. (MAC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $28,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 4.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 46.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 140.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,329 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. The Macerich Co. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm earned $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.87 million. The Macerich had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 82.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Macerich Co. will post $2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from The Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised The Macerich to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Perlmutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $119,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Dana K. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.78 per share, with a total value of $677,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. It owns 56 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 51 regional shopping centers.

