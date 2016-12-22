The First of Long Island Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corp. (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of The First of Long Island Corp. (NASDAQ:FLIC) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.65. 81,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The First of Long Island Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $678.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49.

Several brokerages have commented on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised The First of Long Island Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.67 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

In other news, insider Richard Kick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The First of Long Island Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Corp. by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Corp. by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island Corp.

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-in banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

