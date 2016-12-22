The Finish Line Inc. (FINL) Rating Lowered to Hold at TheStreet

The Finish Line Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $18.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America Corp. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line in a report on Monday, September 26th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Finish Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Shares of The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) traded down 5.29% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 4,832,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.31. The Finish Line has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The Finish Line had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business earned $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Finish Line will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. The Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

In other news, insider Glenn S. Lyon sold 38,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $893,348.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman H. Gurwitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,658.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Finish Line during the second quarter worth about $16,645,000. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in shares of The Finish Line during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Finish Line by 60.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Finish Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Finish Line during the second quarter worth about $40,831,000.

About The Finish Line

Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company operates two retail divisions: the Finish Line and JackRabbit brands. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories. The Company operates approximately 590 Finish Line stores, which average over 5,550 square feet, in approximately 40 United States’ states and Puerto Rico.

