Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,677,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,921 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $468,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,913,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,036,000 after buying an additional 2,282,169 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,773,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,321,000 after buying an additional 681,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,037,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,872,000 after buying an additional 2,109,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,293,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,270,000 after buying an additional 469,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,196,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,634,000 after buying an additional 1,261,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) opened at 74.17 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.73 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company earned $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Inc. will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

In related news, insider Brian T. Crutcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $1,060,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,860,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Its Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA).

