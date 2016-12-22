Tesaro Inc. (TSRO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tesaro Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Wedbush currently has a $139.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TSRO has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.60 price target on shares of Tesaro in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesaro in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Tesaro in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tesaro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. began coverage on Tesaro in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesaro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.47.
Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) traded up 0.010% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.818. 31,676 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. Tesaro has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company’s market cap is $7.07 billion.
Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.06. Tesaro had a negative return on equity of 141.88% and a negative net margin of 798.68%. The business earned $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. Tesaro’s revenue was up 4187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesaro will post ($7.41) EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $39,661.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,416.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 16.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,584,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,768,000 after buying an additional 776,709 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 314.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 2,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 29.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 45.9% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 54,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesaro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesaro Company Profile
TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.
