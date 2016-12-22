Tesaro Inc. (TSRO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tesaro Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Wedbush currently has a $139.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TSRO has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.60 price target on shares of Tesaro in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesaro in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Tesaro in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tesaro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. began coverage on Tesaro in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesaro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.47.

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) traded up 0.010% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.818. 31,676 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. Tesaro has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company’s market cap is $7.07 billion.

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.06. Tesaro had a negative return on equity of 141.88% and a negative net margin of 798.68%. The business earned $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. Tesaro’s revenue was up 4187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesaro will post ($7.41) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/tesaro-inc-tsro-given-outperform-rating-at-wedbush/1130241.html.

In related news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $39,661.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,416.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 16.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,584,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,768,000 after buying an additional 776,709 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 314.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 2,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 29.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 45.9% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 54,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesaro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesaro Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesaro Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesaro Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.