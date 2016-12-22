Terex Corp. (TEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Due to ongoing challenges in the Cranes segment, Terex lowered its earnings per share guidance to between $0.70 and $0.80 in 2016, excluding restructuring and other unusual items. The company lowered its sales guidance to $4.2–$4.4 billion for full-year 2016. Terex has completed the previously announced sale of its German compact construction business and is on track to sell its MHPS business. This will aid the company to focus on its product portfolio. Terex will benefit from its cost-saving initiatives and product development. Additionally, its transition into a more focused and simpler company will boost result. The stock has also outperformed the Zacks categorized industry. However, lower demand for replacement of machines and weak mining market remain concerns.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEX. RBC Capital Markets restated a sector perform rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Terex Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Terex Corp. from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Terex Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC lowered Terex Corp. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Terex Corp. from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX) opened at 32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.42. Terex Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Terex Corp. had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terex Corp. will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Terex Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $135,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 310,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,239.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,518.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Terex Corp. by 93.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex Corp. during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Terex Corp. during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Terex Corp. during the third quarter worth about $15,667,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terex Corp. by 51.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a lifting and material handling solutions company. The Company is focused on providing its operations and delivering solutions for a range of commercial applications, including the construction, infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, transportation, energy and utility industries.

