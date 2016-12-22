Telus Corp. (TU) Stake Reduced by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. Telus Corp. makes up about 3.1% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telus Corp. were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Telus Corp. during the second quarter worth about $608,248,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Telus Corp. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Telus Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,779,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Telus Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telus Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 249,453 shares. Telus Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Telus Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Telus Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telus Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Telus Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telus Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Telus Corp. Company Profile

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol, television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

