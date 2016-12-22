Teleflex Inc. (TFX) Position Reduced by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in shares of Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Teleflex by 5.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 75,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $2,067,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 522.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 147,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after buying an additional 123,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) traded down 0.41% during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.74. 247,498 shares of the company traded hands. Teleflex Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.28 and a 12-month high of $188.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.84 and its 200-day moving average is $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm earned $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Inc. will post $7.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company markets and sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers, across the world, through a combination of its direct sales force and distributors.

