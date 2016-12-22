Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 51,011 Shares of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,011 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Holdings were worth $28,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) traded down 0.382% during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.505. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,018 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.029 and a beta of 1.37. Crown Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Crown Holdings had a return on equity of 91.21% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm earned $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crown Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $58.00 price objective on Crown Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Crown Holdings in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

About Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each Division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

