Teachers Advisors LLC Has $30,090,000 Position in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,697 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 52.1% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 305,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 93.7% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) traded down 1.16% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.80. 98,637 shares of the stock were exchanged. Raymond James Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company earned $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial Inc. will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In related news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $426,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,748.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,911,205.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, is a financial services company providing private client, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates in five reportable segments: Private Client Group; Capital Markets; Asset Management; RJ Bank, and the Other Segment.

