Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK Corp (NASDAQ:TTDKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TDK Corp (NASDAQ:TTDKY) opened at 70.0725 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. TDK Corp has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $72.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TDK Corp (TTDKY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/tdk-corp-ttdky-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research/1129852.html.

TDK Corp Company Profile

TDK Corporation is an electronics company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing electronic components. The Company’s portfolio includes electronic components, modules and systems under the product brands TDK and EPCOS, power supplies, magnetic application products as well as energy devices, flash memory application devices and others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK Corp (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.