TD Securities Analysts Give Madalena Energy Inc (MVN) a C$0.25 Price Target

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN) has been assigned a C$0.25 target price by TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mackie lifted their target price on Madalena Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Madalena Energy Company Profile

Madalena Energy Inc is a Canada-based upstream oil and gas company. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The Company’s segments include Canada and Argentina. Its operations are located in Western Canada in the Greater Paddle River area of west-central Alberta, where the Company holds approximately 170 gross sections of land encompassing light oil and liquids-rich gas plays.

