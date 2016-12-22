T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) traded down 1.10% during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. 1,752,831 shares of the company were exchanged. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. will post $4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow-shares-bought-by-first-merchants-corp/1130640.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Argus increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS AG upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $72.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 4,512 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $346,160.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 133,244 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $10,349,061.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,473 shares in the company, valued at $14,794,037.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds distributed in the United States and other investment portfolios. It operates through investment advisory business segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.