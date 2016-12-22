Swiss National Bank Purchases 12,000 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 318.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,554,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,639,000 after buying an additional 2,704,391 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 306,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) traded up 0.55% on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 652,972 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company earned $543.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBR & Co upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately 300 hotels with over 45,860 rooms or suites, and approximately 190 travel centers. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. The Company’s properties are located in approximately 50 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

