Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)

Investment analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XLNX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xilinx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Xilinx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) opened at 60.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.18. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $60.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business earned $579 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

In other Xilinx news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 25,750 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 50,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $2,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,732,292.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Xilinx by 905.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,434,813 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $204,577,000 after buying an additional 3,993,842 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Xilinx by 45.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,876,804 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $455,617,000 after buying an additional 3,097,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Xilinx by 36.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,590,311 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $442,401,000 after buying an additional 2,544,411 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 14.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,145,640 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $560,278,000 after buying an additional 1,556,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 62.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,935,711 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $159,527,000 after buying an additional 1,128,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

