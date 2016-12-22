Surface Transforms plc’s (SCE) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on the stock.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) opened at 21.75 on Monday. Surface Transforms plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 30.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 19.59 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.89.

Surface Transforms plc Company Profile

