Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Superior Energy Services were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 52.7% in the second quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 109,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $10,872,000.

Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) traded down 1.01% on Thursday, reaching $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,824 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.53 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. Superior Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.73 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services Inc. will post ($2.50) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPN. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

About Superior Energy Services

