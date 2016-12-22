Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. SunTrust Banks has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.93 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/suntrust-banks-equities-analysts-lift-earnings-estimates-for-darden-restaurants-inc-dri/1130393.html.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) traded down 1.27% on Thursday, hitting $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 608,655 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.28. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

In related news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,757,093.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,832.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $548,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/suntrust-banks-equities-analysts-lift-earnings-estimates-for-darden-restaurants-inc-dri/1130393.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 62.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iAB Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.3% in the second quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.