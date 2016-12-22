SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, FBR & Co upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 43.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. Zions Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,844,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,260,000 after buying an additional 857,388 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 772.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,567,000 after buying an additional 3,649,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 230.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after buying an additional 416,796 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,315.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard Young sold 19,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $641,947.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,156 shares in the company, valued at $876,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through seven segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado and The Commerce Bank of Washington. It focuses on providing community banking services and its core business lines are small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending; trust and wealth management; limited capital markets activities, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting, and investment activities.

