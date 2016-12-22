Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 15,828.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,464,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,921,000 after buying an additional 1,854,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,985,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,598,000 after buying an additional 513,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,050,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after buying an additional 187,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,420,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after buying an additional 163,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,520,000 after buying an additional 856,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) traded down 1.02% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 1,191,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.16. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company earned $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.82 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Instinet started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel and select focus-service hotel properties in the United States. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment.

