Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Desjardins

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Dundee Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$45.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.92.

Shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) opened at 52.38 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/sun-life-financial-inc-slf-price-target-raised-to-c56-00-at-desjardins/1130116.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.