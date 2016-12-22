Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) Director Duke A. Mcdaniel Sells 3,500 Shares

Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 3,500 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $97,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) opened at 27.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $298.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.02. Summit Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 22.99%. Analysts expect that Summit Financial Group Inc. will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/summit-financial-group-inc-smmf-director-duke-a-mcdaniel-sells-3500-shares/1130179.html.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (Summit) is a financial holding company. The Company provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern region of Virginia. The Company provides these services through its community bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank (Summit Community or the Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.