Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Corp. (NYSE:CB) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chubb Corp. were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Chubb Corp. by 47.8% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its stake in Chubb Corp. by 31.6% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Chubb Corp. by 207.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb Corp. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Corp. during the second quarter valued at $169,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Corp. (NYSE:CB) traded down 0.01% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,024 shares. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.81. Chubb Corp. has a 52-week low of $106.82 and a 52-week high of $133.89.

Chubb Corp. (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Chubb Corp. had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Corp. will post $9.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Chubb Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/sumitomo-life-insurance-co-reduces-stake-in-chubb-corp-cb/1130588.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $136.00 target price on Chubb Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. William Blair downgraded Chubb Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Chubb Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded Chubb Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

In other Chubb Corp. news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 4,000 shares of Chubb Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,999,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Sidwell acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,667.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,511.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Corp. Company Profile

Chubb Limited (Chubb), formerly ACE Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products to insureds across the world. The Company’s segments include North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Corp. (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.