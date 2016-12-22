Stryker Corp. (SYK) Director Sells $2,136,960.00 in Stock

Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 18,000 shares of Stryker Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total transaction of $2,136,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,929,818.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) opened at 119.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54. Stryker Corp. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $123.55.

Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Stryker Corp. had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Stryker Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corp. will post $5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stryker Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Stryker Corp. during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Stryker Corp. by 235.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Stryker Corp. by 78.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $122.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Stryker Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks Inc. began coverage on shares of Stryker Corp. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker Corp. in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Company’s Orthopaedics segment products consist of implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and surgeries. The Company’s MedSurg segment products consist of surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems (Instruments); endoscopic and communications systems (Endoscopy); patient handling and emergency medical equipment (Medical), and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices (Sustainability), as well as other medical device products used in a range of medical specialties.

