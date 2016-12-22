Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,088 Duke Energy Corp. (DUK)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Duke Energy Corp. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Corp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Corp. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corp. during the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Corp. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) traded up 1.00% on Thursday, reaching $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339,006 shares. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14. Duke Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Duke Energy Corp. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp. will post $4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Duke Energy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,088 Duke Energy Corp. (DUK)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/stevens-capital-management-lp-purchases-shares-of-25088-duke-energy-corp-duk/1130638.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Howard Weil decreased their price objective on Duke Energy Corp. from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks Inc. reduced their price target on Duke Energy Corp. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corp. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corp. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

In related news, EVP Frank H. Yoho acquired 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Forsgren acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.80 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,165 shares in the company, valued at $90,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.