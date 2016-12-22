Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 21,000 Shares of Crexendo Inc (CXDO) Stock

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) opened at 1.46 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $19.58 million. Crexendo Inc has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc is a hosted services company. The Company provides hosted telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, Website hosting, e-commerce software and Website development software for businesses and entrepreneurs. Its services are designed to make enterprise-class hosting services available to small, medium-sized and enterprise-sized businesses.

