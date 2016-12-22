Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.85 million.

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) opened at 17.70 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Steelcase had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm earned $786.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 64.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 24.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools.

