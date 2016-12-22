Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steelcase updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) opened at 17.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/steelcase-inc-scs-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-03-eps/1129662.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Steelcase by 36.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Steelcase by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 511.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Finally, Societe Generale bought a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $735,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools.

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.