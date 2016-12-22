Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steelcase updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) opened at 17.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $18.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Steelcase by 36.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Steelcase by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 511.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Finally, Societe Generale bought a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $735,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools.
