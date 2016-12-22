State Street Corp. (STT) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 911.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street Corp. were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $223,563,000. Evercore Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $152,044,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $56,266,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street Corp. by 47.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,487,000 after buying an additional 962,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $30,639,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,779 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.35. State Street Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29.

State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. State Street Corp. had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm earned $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. State Street Corp.’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp. will post $5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. State Street Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Sandler O’Neill cut State Street Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of State Street Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group raised their target price on State Street Corp. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

In related news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $70,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,961.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $226,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street Corp.

State Street Corporation, the parent company, is a financial holding company. The parent company provides financial and managerial support to its legal and operating subsidiaries. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank, provides a range of financial services and products to institutional investors across the world.

