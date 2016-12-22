State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17,938,000 Position in The Travelers Cos. (TRV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D maintained its position in The Travelers Cos. (NYSE:TRV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,595 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Travelers Cos. were worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Cos. by 573,761.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,312,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,090,000 after buying an additional 6,311,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in The Travelers Cos. during the second quarter worth approximately $374,228,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Cos. by 46.7% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,212,000 after buying an additional 511,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Travelers Cos. by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,728,000 after buying an additional 397,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Travelers Cos. by 288.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,371,000 after buying an additional 365,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos. (NYSE:TRV) traded down 0.51% on Thursday, hitting $121.94. 755,468 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. The Travelers Cos. has a 1-year low of $101.23 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06.

The Travelers Cos. (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. The Travelers Cos. had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Cos. will post $9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Cos.’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Cos. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $111.00 target price on The Travelers Cos. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of The Travelers Cos. in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on The Travelers Cos. from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded The Travelers Cos. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Cos. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.64.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 2,000 shares of The Travelers Cos. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.19 per share, for a total transaction of $214,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,665.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,134,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Cos.

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

