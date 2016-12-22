Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) is Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Starbucks Corp. accounts for approximately 4.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks Corp. were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 302,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 29.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 0.57% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,777,656 shares. Starbucks Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $61.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Starbucks Corp. had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corp. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Vetr downgraded Starbucks Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.81 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.45.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $9,900,941.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,060,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks Corp.

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

