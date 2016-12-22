Speedy Hire Plc (SDY) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire Plc in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.61) target price on shares of Speedy Hire Plc in a research report on Monday. Finally, N+1 Singer restated a hold rating on shares of Speedy Hire Plc in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Speedy Hire Plc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 46.50 ($0.58).
Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) opened at 53.00 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 275.23 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.99. Speedy Hire Plc has a one year low of GBX 29.50 and a one year high of GBX 54.00.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.
In other Speedy Hire Plc news, insider Chris Morgan purchased 117,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £50,632.93 ($62,843.40). Also, insider Jan G. Astrand purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,929.25).
Speedy Hire Plc Company Profile
Speedy Hire Plc is a tools, equipment and plant hire services company. The Company’s segments include UK & Ireland Asset Services and International Asset Services. UK & Ireland Asset Services delivers asset management and focuses on relationship management. International Asset Services delivers overseas projects and facilities management contracts by providing a managed site support service.
Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.