Speedy Hire Plc (SDY) Earns Buy Rating from Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDY. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.61) price target on shares of Speedy Hire Plc in a research report on Monday, December 5th. N+1 Singer reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on shares of Speedy Hire Plc in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.45) price target on shares of Speedy Hire Plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 46.50 ($0.58).

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) opened at 53.00 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 275.23 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.99. Speedy Hire Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 29.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 54.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

In other Speedy Hire Plc news, insider Jan G. Astrand purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,929.25). Also, insider Jan G. Astrand purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,340.82).

About Speedy Hire Plc

Speedy Hire Plc is a tools, equipment and plant hire services company. The Company’s segments include UK & Ireland Asset Services and International Asset Services. UK & Ireland Asset Services delivers asset management and focuses on relationship management. International Asset Services delivers overseas projects and facilities management contracts by providing a managed site support service.

