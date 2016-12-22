Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $63.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUV. Vetr lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.66 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.52.

Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) traded down 0.12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 397,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/southwest-airlines-co-luv-receives-outperform-rating-from-sanford-c-bernstein/1130243.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $25,974.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Lamb sold 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $699,085.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $246,179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420,861 shares of the airline’s stock worth $366,379,000 after buying an additional 3,975,382 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 53.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238,342 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,395,000 after buying an additional 1,821,829 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 472.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,718,192 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,370,000 after buying an additional 1,418,012 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 618.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,386,247 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,355,000 after buying an additional 1,193,261 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines. Southwest is a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company serves approximately 100 destinations in over 40 states, such as the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and approximately seven near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Belize.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.