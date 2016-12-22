SOUTH STATE Corp Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

SOUTH STATE Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. SOUTH STATE Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 237.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,371,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,965,000 after buying an additional 3,075,277 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 693.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000,000 after buying an additional 1,723,214 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,020,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,231,799,000 after buying an additional 1,531,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,789,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,076,000 after buying an additional 802,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 351.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 599,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after buying an additional 466,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.12. 2,637,008 shares of the stock were exchanged. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.20 and a 12-month high of $245.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.09. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will post $15.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SOUTH STATE Corp Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/south-state-corp-raises-stake-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs/1130485.html.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Vetr upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.28.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary D. Cohn sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $744,045.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 566,791 shares in the company, valued at $118,260,942.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.