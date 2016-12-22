South Dakota Investment Council Has $3,916,000 Stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sysco Corp. were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco Corp. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,703,000 after buying an additional 95,309 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Sysco Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 465,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 333,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco Corp. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sysco Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.25. 2,459,851 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.53. Sysco Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16.

Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 billion. Sysco Corp. had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Corp. will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Sysco Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “South Dakota Investment Council Has $3,916,000 Stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/south-dakota-investment-council-has-3916000-stake-in-sysco-corp-syy/1130546.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Sysco Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Sysco Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr raised shares of Sysco Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Sysco Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other Sysco Corp. news, insider William B. Day sold 26,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,298,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,506,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 20,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $985,988.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corp. Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.