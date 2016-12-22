South Dakota Investment Council Has $2,275,000 Position in SurModics Inc. (SRDX)

South Dakota Investment Council held its position in shares of SurModics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in SurModics were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of SurModics by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SurModics during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SurModics during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Meristem LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SurModics during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SurModics during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SurModics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) traded up 1.36% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. 36,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. SurModics Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $343.38 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.99.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company earned $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 million. SurModics had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SurModics Inc. will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of SurModics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In other SurModics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $96,247.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,833.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

SurModics, Inc is a provider of surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Company is focused on to transform its medical device business from being a provider of coating technologies to offering whole product solutions to medical device customers.

