Solaris Asset Management LLC Has $3,486,000 Stake in Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

Solaris Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,790 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Time Warner makes up 2.2% of Solaris Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Solaris Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWX. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Time Warner by 7.3% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 72,402 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Time Warner by 21.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 408,955 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its position in Time Warner by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 9,768 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Time Warner by 17.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Time Warner by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 10,462 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) traded up 0.49% on Thursday, hitting $96.46. 2,838,192 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07. Time Warner Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.46. Time Warner had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company earned $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Time Warner’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Time Warner Inc. will post $5.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWX. Albert Fried & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Time Warner from $75.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America Corp. set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.51.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

