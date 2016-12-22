Sky Plc (SKYAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group AG

Sky Plc (NASDAQ:SKYAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SKYAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Sky Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sky Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Sky Plc (NASDAQ:SKYAY) opened at 48.84 on Thursday. Sky Plc has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $67.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00.

About Sky Plc

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

