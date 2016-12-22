Simon David Buckingham Buys 2,003,000 Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (MOS) Stock

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS) insider Simon David Buckingham purchased 2,003,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £80,120 ($99,441.48).

Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS) opened at 3.875 on Thursday. Mobile Streams Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.46. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.44 million.

About Mobile Streams Plc

Mobile Streams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which sells content for distribution on mobile devices. The Company’s principal activities are selling mobile content through mobile operator services (mobile operator sales); selling mobile content over the Internet (mobile Internet sales), and providing consulting and technical services (other service fees).

