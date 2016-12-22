Shutterfly Inc. (SFLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Shutterfly Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shutterfly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Internet Content industry year to date. We expect Shutterfly’s acquisitions, improved offerings in the growing mobile e-Commerce segment, aggressive promotions and easy-to-use products to continue boosting revenues. Personalized print products continue to do well mainly due to affordable prices, vigorous advertising, and simplicity of usage. The company’s Shutterfly 3.0 initiative under which it aims to create a platform and device-agnostic memory management and personalized e-commerce solution, bodes well. Also, quality and scale of its manufacturing operations and its technical capabilities should drive growth. However, higher costs associated with strategic initiatives to streamline the business remain a headwind. Also, the company’s revenues are susceptible to travel industry and consumer spending trends, which raises concern.”

SFLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $57.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Axiom Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) opened at 51.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterfly has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company earned $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.59 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shutterfly will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterfly news, insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $94,867.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $94,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shutterfly by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new position in Shutterfly during the third quarter worth $156,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Shutterfly during the second quarter worth $185,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterfly during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Shutterfly by 6.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc is a manufacturer and digital retailer of personalized products and services offered through a family of lifestyle brands. The Company offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Enterprise and corporate. The Consumer segment sells the Company’s photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and also ships, as well as rents the BorrowLenses brand of products.

