Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JDW. Panmure Gordon reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.93) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.45) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc from GBX 790 ($9.81) to GBX 1,000 ($12.41) and gave the stock a overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 616 ($7.65) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Investec raised shares of J D Wetherspoon plc to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 760 ($9.43) to GBX 1,044 ($12.96) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 750 ($9.31).

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) opened at 867.50 on Monday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 589.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 993.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 844.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 840.65. The firm’s market cap is GBX 964.38 million.

WARNING: “Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/shore-capital-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-j-d-wetherspoon-plc-jdw/1129893.html.

In other news, insider John Hutson purchased 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 917 ($11.38) per share, with a total value of £44,263.59 ($54,938.05). Also, insider Nigel Connor sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.21), for a total transaction of £21,768.35 ($27,017.93).

About J D Wetherspoon plc

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.